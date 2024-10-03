Previous
Hullo by kwind
Hullo

My daughter and I took the fast Hullo ferry from Nanaimo to downtown Vancouver this morning. We are about to fly to Switzerland for a 12 day mother-daughter adventure!
3rd October 2024

KWind


@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Joan Robillard
Sounds like fun.
October 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very cool.
October 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones
Have a wonderful trip.
October 3rd, 2024  
Dianne
Great fun - enjoy!
October 3rd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
Sounds like a fabulous trip--have a great time!
October 3rd, 2024  
Babs
How exciting, have a great time.
October 3rd, 2024  
