Photo 4432
Sandy Ridges
I walked the beach this morning.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, lovely repetitions and textures.
September 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
I do love ripples in the sand
September 30th, 2024
