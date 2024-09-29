Previous
Sandy Ridges by kwind
Sandy Ridges

I walked the beach this morning.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, lovely repetitions and textures.
September 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
I do love ripples in the sand
September 30th, 2024  
