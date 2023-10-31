Sign up
Previous
Photo 4114
Greenwich Foot Tunnel
We walked UNDER the Thames through the Greenwich Foot tunnel while in London. It was very cool!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2023 8:55am
Kathy A
Wow, that does look cool
November 1st, 2023
