Greenwich Foot Tunnel by kwind
Photo 4114

Greenwich Foot Tunnel

We walked UNDER the Thames through the Greenwich Foot tunnel while in London. It was very cool!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy A ace
Wow, that does look cool
November 1st, 2023  
