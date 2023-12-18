Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4158
Another puzzle
My daughter took this photo of me and my latest puzzle. I quite enjoyed doing this one. It was long and skinny!! It was also really well made and I wa able to lift it up without it breaking.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4592
photos
349
followers
149
following
1139% complete
View this month »
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sand Lily
ace
What neat puzzle. Nice shot.
December 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done what a great jigsaw
December 19th, 2023
Annie D
ace
What a gorgeous jigsaw....well done!
December 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close