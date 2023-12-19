Previous
Front Yard Eagles by kwind
Front Yard Eagles

These two eagles are often in our front yard tree.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
LManning (Laura) ace
That's my kind of treetopper! LOL. Lovely shot.
December 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, impressive pic
December 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
How wonderful to see them.
December 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
How wonderful to have such majestic visitors.
December 20th, 2023  
