Previous
Photo 4159
Front Yard Eagles
These two eagles are often in our front yard tree.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
4
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4593
photos
349
followers
149
following
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th December 2023 9:17am
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's my kind of treetopper! LOL. Lovely shot.
December 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, impressive pic
December 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
How wonderful to see them.
December 20th, 2023
Annie D
ace
How wonderful to have such majestic visitors.
December 20th, 2023
