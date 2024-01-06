Previous
Ruxton Sunset by kwind
Ruxton Sunset

We’re at the cabin for two nights. Have t been here since mid November. We had a beautiful sunny day but it was a little windy. The sun disappeared behind the mountains early and created a little colour.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
January 7th, 2024  
Brigette ace
A lovely moment to capture
January 7th, 2024  
