Previous
Photo 4177
Ruxton Sunset
We’re at the cabin for two nights. Have t been here since mid November. We had a beautiful sunny day but it was a little windy. The sun disappeared behind the mountains early and created a little colour.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4611
photos
351
followers
149
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th January 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
January 7th, 2024
Brigette
ace
A lovely moment to capture
January 7th, 2024
