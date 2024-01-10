Previous
Beach Glass by kwind
Beach Glass

I found this beach glass during yesterday's beach walk.

**Update on the Sea Lion on the rock from yesterday. He/she did move and we watched him until dark. When we woke this morning he was gone so hopefully he's fine swimming somewhere today!
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags
Beautiful finds and very nicely presented.
January 11th, 2024  
