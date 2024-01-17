Previous
Gus went for a Walk by kwind
Gus went for a Walk

We had snow during the night and early morning and I took Gus out for a very short walk in the white stuff. He was having a great time but then started to wiggly out of his harness so I scooped him up and went back inside.
