Purple Tulip by kwind
Photo 4190

Purple Tulip

I bought myself some purple tulips.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

KWind


@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ian JB
Wonderful colour !!!
January 23rd, 2024  
judith deacon
Beautiful image.
January 23rd, 2024  
eDorre
Wonderful!
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana
Stunning colour, wonderful focus and dof.
January 23rd, 2024  
Joy's Focus
Lovely!
January 23rd, 2024  
