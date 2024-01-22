Sign up
Photo 4190
Purple Tulip
I bought myself some purple tulips.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
5
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4624
photos
352
followers
149
following
1147% complete
View this month »
Views
12
Comments
5
5
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd January 2024 2:22am
Ian JB
ace
Wonderful colour !!!
January 23rd, 2024
judith deacon
Beautiful image.
January 23rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Wonderful!
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning colour, wonderful focus and dof.
January 23rd, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely!
January 23rd, 2024
