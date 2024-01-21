Previous
Stems by kwind
Stems

I bought myself some tulips.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Babs ace
They look as though they are on stilts
January 22nd, 2024  
Julie Ryan
It's cool, but I was trying to scroll up and see the flowers! Lol
January 22nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
lol I’m with Julie , trying to see the flowers
January 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie ace
What a neat approach
January 23rd, 2024  
