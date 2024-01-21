Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4189
Stems
I bought myself some tulips.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4623
photos
352
followers
149
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd January 2024 2:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
They look as though they are on stilts
January 22nd, 2024
Julie Ryan
It's cool, but I was trying to scroll up and see the flowers! Lol
January 22nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
lol I’m with Julie , trying to see the flowers
January 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a neat approach
January 23rd, 2024
