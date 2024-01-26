Previous
House Fern by kwind
Photo 4194

House Fern

It's yucky out and I'm not feeling particularly creative so here's a show of my fern.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Simply lovely!
January 26th, 2024  
Sand Lily ace
Been there done that, I like the fern.
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise