Month of Hearts #22 by kwind
Photo 4221

Month of Hearts #22

We stumbled upon this giant wall in London, near Borough Market, when we visited the city in October.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Agnes ace
Wonderful
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
February 22nd, 2024  
