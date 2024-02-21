Previous
Month of Hearts #21 by kwind
Photo 4220

Month of Hearts #21

Street art I found in Athens in June.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful street art!
February 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Striking!
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise