Month of Hearts #20 by kwind
Photo 4219

Month of Hearts #20

I bet you can guess where I found this heart pillowcase.... Notting Hill!! We loved our day wandered here.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

KWind

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024  
