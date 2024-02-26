Previous
Month of Hearts #26 by kwind
Month of Hearts #26

I gave this to my daughter for Christmas last year. It's a "secret" box that has three different opening mechanisms.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
wendy frost ace
A wonderful heart capture and find with such an interesting design and secret features.
February 26th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Sounds like a puzzle treasure box, wonderful heart
February 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so pretty and unique looking. Love it.
February 26th, 2024  
