Previous
Photo 4241
Dinan
We're sleeping in a new town tonight - Dinan, France. It was only a 40 minute ride up the road from Saint Malo. It's equally cute!! This church is right by our B&B.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
10
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4675
photos
340
followers
145
following
1161% complete
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
Views
15
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th March 2024 5:48pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Dreamy image!
March 13th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
March 13th, 2024
Chrissie
Lovely picture
March 13th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful viewpoint and lighting
March 13th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2024
Agnes
ace
The church is beautiful but the red flowers are fantastic
March 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Interesting focus choice
March 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely image & you had sunshine too!
March 13th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Love the sun on the cobbles
March 13th, 2024
