Dinan by kwind
Photo 4241

Dinan

We're sleeping in a new town tonight - Dinan, France. It was only a 40 minute ride up the road from Saint Malo. It's equally cute!! This church is right by our B&B.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Dreamy image!
March 13th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous!
March 13th, 2024  
Chrissie
Lovely picture
March 13th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful viewpoint and lighting
March 13th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2024  
Agnes ace
The church is beautiful but the red flowers are fantastic
March 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Interesting focus choice
March 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely image & you had sunshine too!
March 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love the sun on the cobbles
March 13th, 2024  
