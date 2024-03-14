Sign up
Previous
Photo 4242
Rochefort-en-Terre
We visited the tiny village of Rochefort-en-Terre today. It was quite adorable and the sun was out. There was a tiny chapel which was part of a big property. I liked how the stained glass was at eye level. Usually it's high up in giant churches.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4676
photos
340
followers
145
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
Photo Details
Views
28
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th March 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love the light through the window.
March 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a lovely, inviting image.
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
