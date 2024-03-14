Previous
We visited the tiny village of Rochefort-en-Terre today. It was quite adorable and the sun was out. There was a tiny chapel which was part of a big property. I liked how the stained glass was at eye level. Usually it's high up in giant churches.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 14th, 2024  
Mags
Love the light through the window.
March 14th, 2024  
Rob Z
Such a lovely, inviting image.
March 14th, 2024  
