Previous
Photo 4243
A Tight Squeeze
Today we toured the Chateau de Saumur on the Loire River. My 5'3" body barely fit in this doorway! Hubby took the photo!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4677
photos
340
followers
145
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th March 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this perfect squeeze :-)
March 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
