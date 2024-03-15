Previous
A Tight Squeeze by kwind
A Tight Squeeze

Today we toured the Chateau de Saumur on the Loire River. My 5'3" body barely fit in this doorway! Hubby took the photo!
I love this perfect squeeze :-)
