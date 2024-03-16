Previous
Chateau de Chenonceau by kwind
Photo 4244

Chateau de Chenonceau

Today was our Castle day! We visited 4 different chateaus in the Loire region. I'm tired!! This was our third stop of the day and my favourite out of the four places we saw.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A bright and large grand hallway.
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
The flooring makes an impact!
March 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Simply fabulous
March 16th, 2024  
John
Cool
March 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise