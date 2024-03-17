Previous
Palace of Versailles by kwind
Photo 4245

Palace of Versailles

Part of our last full day was spent at the Palace of Versailles!!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
isn't Versailles just OTT incredible! i really like your capture here
March 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful POV! It's a fabulous visit. We used to live about 30 minutes from here!
March 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful POV
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise