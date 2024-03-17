Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4245
Palace of Versailles
Part of our last full day was spent at the Palace of Versailles!!
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4679
photos
340
followers
145
following
1163% complete
View this month »
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th March 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
isn't Versailles just OTT incredible! i really like your capture here
March 18th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful POV! It's a fabulous visit. We used to live about 30 minutes from here!
March 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful POV
March 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close