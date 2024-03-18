Previous
A Few More Hours
A Few More Hours

We are currently in Calgary and have another 2.5 hours until our final plane boards. I’ve been awake 21 hours so far. Husband is having a little nap in the lounge. He can sleep anywhere. I wish I was so lucky.
Milanie
Lucky him!
March 19th, 2024  
