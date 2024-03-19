Previous
Chateau de Chantilly by kwind
Photo 4247

Chateau de Chantilly

We're back home but I'm going to keep sharing some holiday images. This was from our first day at the Chateau de Chantilly.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Very nice B&W !
March 19th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Quite an ornate chandelier.
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise