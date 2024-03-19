Sign up
Previous
Photo 4247
Chateau de Chantilly
We're back home but I'm going to keep sharing some holiday images. This was from our first day at the Chateau de Chantilly.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4681
photos
340
followers
145
following
1163% complete
View this month »
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th March 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Very nice B&W !
March 19th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Quite an ornate chandelier.
March 19th, 2024
