Previous
Photo 4248
Chantilly Stairs
Another shot from the Chateau de Chantilly. the staircase in the place is quite spectacular with this bannister post being the most ornate that I've ever seen before.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4682
photos
340
followers
145
following
1163% complete
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th March 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Getting ideas for your next home? 😁
March 21st, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
I wouldn't recommend sliding down the banister.
March 21st, 2024
narayani
ace
Wonderful image
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Looks fabulous Well photographed too.
March 21st, 2024
