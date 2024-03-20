Previous
Chantilly Stairs by kwind
Chantilly Stairs

Another shot from the Chateau de Chantilly. the staircase in the place is quite spectacular with this bannister post being the most ornate that I've ever seen before.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dorothy ace
Getting ideas for your next home? 😁
March 21st, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
I wouldn't recommend sliding down the banister.
March 21st, 2024  
narayani ace
Wonderful image
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Looks fabulous Well photographed too.
March 21st, 2024  
