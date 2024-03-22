Sign up
Previous
Photo 4250
Rouen’s Gros-Horloge
We spent a day exploring Rouen. This clock is quite famous!!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
13
6
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4684
photos
340
followers
145
following
1164% complete
View this month »
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
13
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th March 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
Oh my what a wonderful scene!
March 22nd, 2024
Mallory
Fabulous pov!
March 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Fabulous - fav
March 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
nice POV
March 22nd, 2024
narayani
Looks a beautiful town
March 22nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
Fabulous. Reminds me of somewhere I've been!
March 22nd, 2024
Mags
Beautiful details and capture.
March 22nd, 2024
Brigette
Isn’t travel such a wonderful thing
Great capture
March 22nd, 2024
Lin
A fabulous pov.
March 22nd, 2024
wendy frost
Wonderful capture and scene with great architecture.
March 22nd, 2024
Babs
What a fabulous scene. The clock is amazing.
March 22nd, 2024
Islandgirl
Neat architecture!
March 23rd, 2024
Great capture