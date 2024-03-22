Previous
Rouen’s Gros-Horloge by kwind
Photo 4250

Rouen’s Gros-Horloge

We spent a day exploring Rouen. This clock is quite famous!!
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lou Ann ace
Oh my what a wonderful scene!
March 22nd, 2024  
Mallory ace
Fabulous pov!
March 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous - fav
March 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice POV
March 22nd, 2024  
narayani ace
Looks a beautiful town
March 22nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous. Reminds me of somewhere I've been!
March 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful details and capture.
March 22nd, 2024  
Brigette ace
Isn’t travel such a wonderful thing
Great capture
March 22nd, 2024  
Lin ace
A fabulous pov.
March 22nd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful capture and scene with great architecture.
March 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a fabulous scene. The clock is amazing.
March 22nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Neat architecture!
March 23rd, 2024  
