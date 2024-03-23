Previous
Honfleur by kwind
Photo 4251

Honfleur

Our next stop was Honfleur! Its harbour area was very picturesque!
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ingrid
Beautiful! Looks like a painting!
March 23rd, 2024  
