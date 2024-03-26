Previous
Bayeux Cathedral by kwind
Bayeux Cathedral

We didn't have a lot of time to explore Bayeux but we made a point to visit the Cathedral. It was large and full of very vivid stained glass.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

KWind

@kwind
Joy's Focus
Amazing architecture!
March 26th, 2024  
