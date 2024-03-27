Previous
Saint Malo by kwind
Saint Malo

Low tide vs "almost" high tide!! The outdoor pool disappeared and you can only see the diving board stairs in the walled town of Saint Malo.
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
