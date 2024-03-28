Dinan Door

Previous
The town of Dinan, France was adorable. I really liked it! We walked by the most unusual door while there. I'm not sure what the deal is with the giant lock thing hanging in the middle of the door. I've never seen anything quite like it before.
Mags ace
Looks like a door into the past. Lovely shot!
March 28th, 2024  
