Previous
Photo 4257
Pretty Glass
We saw so many beautiful stained glass windows this trip. I just had to share another example.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4691
photos
339
followers
145
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th March 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful bright colours with the light shining through.
March 30th, 2024
