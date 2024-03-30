Previous
Vannes was another lovely city we visited for a day. I have a thing for walled cities!! The flowers were just starting to come alive!
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture of this lovely scene
March 31st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty and I like your composition.
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
As beautiful as a postcard!
March 31st, 2024  
