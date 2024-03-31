Sign up
Previous
Photo 4259
Vannes
There were lots of half timbered buildings in Vannes. These two in Square Henri VI, were rather close together!!
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th March 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Cool POV
March 31st, 2024
Mallory
ace
Incredible pov
March 31st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great. Love it.
March 31st, 2024
Liz Gooster
Fabulous angle to frame the church tower like this.
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
March 31st, 2024
