Vannes by kwind
Vannes

There were lots of half timbered buildings in Vannes. These two in Square Henri VI, were rather close together!!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Steve Chappell ace
Cool POV
March 31st, 2024  
Mallory ace
Incredible pov
March 31st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. Love it.
March 31st, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Fabulous angle to frame the church tower like this.
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
March 31st, 2024  
