A very Cool Floor by kwind
A very Cool Floor

I took this at Château de Saumur. I thought the floor was super cool. Very detailed with various colours depending on wear and tear.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
A very French floor with the fleur de lis.
April 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 1st, 2024  
