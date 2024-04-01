Sign up
Previous
Photo 4260
A very Cool Floor
I took this at Château de Saumur. I thought the floor was super cool. Very detailed with various colours depending on wear and tear.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4694
photos
338
followers
145
following
1167% complete
View this month »
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
4258
4259
4260
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A very French floor with the fleur de lis.
April 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 1st, 2024
