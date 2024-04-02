Sign up
Previous
Photo 4261
Chateau d’Azoy-le-Rideau
We had a "castle day" where we visited 4 different chateaus in the Loire Valley. Chateau d'Azoy-le-Rideau was on its own little island.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
7
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th March 2024 11:56am
Privacy
Public
Trending
Lou Ann
ace
A stunning scene. The flowers leading to the castle, oh my.
April 3rd, 2024
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous shot!
April 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely with the foreground tulips.
April 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
What a grand and lovely capture!
April 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a grand place to live.
April 3rd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
It look fabulous. Very photogenic.
April 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What a wonderful time to be there!
April 3rd, 2024
