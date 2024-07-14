Previous
Looking Back by kwind
Photo 4357

Looking Back

I’m not sure I’ve ever shown you our cabin property from this perspective. This is the far point of our land looking back towards our cabin (which is out of view). The tide was almost high and the ocean super calm.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise