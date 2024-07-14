Sign up
Photo 4357
Looking Back
I'm not sure I've ever shown you our cabin property from this perspective. This is the far point of our land looking back towards our cabin (which is out of view). The tide was almost high and the ocean super calm.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
