Previous
Transplant by kwind
Photo 4373

Transplant

I transplanted five of my the indoor plants into larger pots today. This one was just a tad bit root bound!!!
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great details
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise