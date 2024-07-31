Sign up
Previous
Photo 4374
Home
We have a Tesla and we had the screen in the landscape view and were kind of amazed to see how clear and detailed it was. The red triangle is the car. We had just parked inside our attached garage.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2024 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- it's kind of scary how accurate that is!
August 1st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Great look from above - right on the seashore!
August 1st, 2024
