We have a Tesla and we had the screen in the landscape view and were kind of amazed to see how clear and detailed it was. The red triangle is the car. We had just parked inside our attached garage.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- it's kind of scary how accurate that is!
August 1st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Great look from above - right on the seashore!
August 1st, 2024  
