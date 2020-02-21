Previous
IMG_20200221_162733 by la_photographic
13 / 365

IMG_20200221_162733

An artist in Ulster Museum, Belfast.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Jacqueline ace
He doesn’t look like the panicking kind ;)
February 22nd, 2020  
