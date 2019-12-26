IMG_20191225_113202

Get Pushed 387 entry. Wendy @farmreporter said "We are partnered for the get pushed this week and I just went through your photos and did not notice a whole lot of still lifes set up by you.
You challenge is to set up a still life by a window or other light source (bonus if you can make it a Christmas theme) and photograph it using natural light. You an use mirrors or other reflecting surfaces to cast fill light if you choose but please do not use flash.
Hope this works for you." Some decorations on a Christmas tree.