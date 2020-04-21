IMG_20200421_135128

30 shots & Get Pushed 404 challenge entry. Wendy @farmreporter said "Hello, Laura
I noticed that you are doing 30 shots with your camera and I also noticed that all your get pushed partners have been giving you challenges to work with your 30 shots.
So - I am giving you a choice just in case you are getting tired of get pushed challenges of your camera.
First - I also noticed that most of your camera photos are low key o your challenge, if you so choose, is high key shots of your camera.
Second choice is night time shots ... try to add some bright and vibrant colours into the night.
Have fun and enjoy your week." I decided to do high key for this challenge.