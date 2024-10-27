Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3841
IMG_20241026_171056
Get Pushed 638 challenge entry. Susan Wakely
@wakelys
said "Laura we are get pushed partners this week. Can you try and capture some autumnal colours in any way you choose".
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4440
photos
51
followers
147
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
Latest from all albums
3835
211
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
26th October 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w43
,
get-pushed-638
,
year 13 - day 299
John Falconer
ace
!!!!!!
October 28th, 2024
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Hope you like this alternative autumnal colours Susan.
October 28th, 2024
Laura
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm dressed as a metamorphmagus(a witch or wizard who can change their appearance whenever they want) in this selfie.
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close