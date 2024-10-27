Previous
IMG_20241026_171056 by la_photographic
Photo 3841

IMG_20241026_171056

Get Pushed 638 challenge entry. Susan Wakely @wakelys said "Laura we are get pushed partners this week. Can you try and capture some autumnal colours in any way you choose".
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
!!!!!!
October 28th, 2024  
Laura ace
@wakelys Hope you like this alternative autumnal colours Susan.
October 28th, 2024  
Laura ace
@johnfalconer I'm dressed as a metamorphmagus(a witch or wizard who can change their appearance whenever they want) in this selfie.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise