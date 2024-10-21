Previous
IMG_20241022_084941
IMG_20241022_084941

Get Pushed 638 & 52 Week Challenge - Week 43: Photographers choice entry. Susan Wakely @wakelys said "Laura we are get pushed partners this week. Can you try and capture some autumnal colours in any way you choose".
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's.
Laura ace
@wakelys Hope you like this Susan.
October 28th, 2024  
