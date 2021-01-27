Sign up
Photo 2655
IMG_20210127_095533
Get Pushed 444 entry. Kali
@kali66
said "Hi Laura, how about photographing some bottles this week, extra points if you can get interesting shadows from them too."
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
get-pushed-444
Laura
ace
@kali66
Hope you like this Kali.
January 31st, 2021
