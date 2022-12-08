Sign up
Photo 3200
IMG_20221208_144701~2
Get Pushed 540 entry. Petespost
@mirroroflife
said "Hi Laura we are partners this week I noticed you have already achieved a lot of challengers but I couldn't see any Macro would you like to create some photos to suit".
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
get-pushed-540
Laura
ace
@mirroroflife
Hope you like this photo of a piece of pottery.
December 10th, 2022
