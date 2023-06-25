Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3375
IMG_20230621_083219~2
Get Pushed 568 challenge entry. Kali
@kali66
said "hi Laura, how about playing with white balance you could make a faux blue hour using tungsten setting or play around with other ways to tint a photo".
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3845
photos
53
followers
160
following
924% complete
View this month »
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-568
Laura
ace
@kali66
Hope you like this Kali. As I can't change my white balance on my phone I used one of the edit presets to make the blue stronger.
June 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close