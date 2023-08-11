Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3422
IMG_20230810_103806~2
Abstract August & Get Pushed 575 challenge entry. Mary
@mcsiegle
said "Laura, thank you for the challenge you gave me for your challenge how about doing an abstract in black-and-white with high contrast lines?"
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3894
photos
52
followers
159
following
937% complete
View this month »
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Tags
abstractaug2023
,
abstract-75
,
get-pushed-575
Laura
ace
@mcsiegle
Hope you like this Mary.
August 12th, 2023
