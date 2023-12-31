Previous
GridArt_20240101_134843048 by la_photographic
GridArt_20240101_134843048

Get Pushed 595 challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "I’m going to challenge you to low key this week."
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this Mary.
January 1st, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
Oh this one is beautiful! Those colors are wonderful!
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours Laura.
January 1st, 2024  
Laura ace
@emrob Thank you Amanda. Welcome to 365.
January 1st, 2024  
Laura ace
@wakelys Thank you Susan.
January 1st, 2024  
