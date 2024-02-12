Sign up
Previous
Photo 3583
IMG_20240212_105324~2
Flash of Red & Get Pushed 602 challenge entry. Kali
@kali66
said "hi laura , how about a photo of something old in sepia".
Although this laptop keyboard might not be old as such it is about 3 years old and they do get replaced after about 4 - 5 years as they can be problematic.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4076
photos
54
followers
163
following
981% complete
View this month »
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
Tags
for2024
,
get-pushed-602
,
year 13 - day 43
Laura
ace
@kali66
I hope you like this Kali. I know laptops and other electronic devices aren't old as such - although they seem to have a short useable life.
February 12th, 2024
