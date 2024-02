Flash of Red & Get Pushed 602 challenge entry. Kali @kali66 said "hi laura , how about a photo of something old in sepia".An old brick wall with ivy - don't know how old it is. It has been there for over 35 years when I moved to the area but before that I don't know. The house and grounds it surrounds was built in 1875 so this wall could have been built at the same time.