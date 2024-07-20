Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
IMG_20240720_115037
52 Week Challenge - Week 29: Back-lit entry.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4308
photos
52
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
20th July 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w29
Brian
ace
Yum!
July 20th, 2024
Laura
ace
@briaan
Thank you. It was.
July 20th, 2024
