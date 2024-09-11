Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
IMG_20240911_092523~2
Get Pushed 632 challenge entry. Delwyn
@dkbarnett
said "Hi Laura - for your get pushed challenge this week, how about a black and white landscape using long exposure. Thanks Delwyn".
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4382
photos
52
followers
151
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
3790
205
3791
3792
3793
206
3794
240
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-632
Laura
ace
@dkbarnett
Hope you like this Delwyn. I couldn't manage a long exposure as I'm using a smartphone.
September 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close